Hub Group (HUBG) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Hub Group to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hub Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Shares of Hub Group opened at $46.40 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hub Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hub Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Hub Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 47.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

