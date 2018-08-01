Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,112 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $313,000.

RYT opened at $160.99 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $126.39 and a 52-week high of $167.74.

