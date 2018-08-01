Howe & Rusling Inc. Lowers Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,367 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 73,066 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Blue Pool Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. now owns 265,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials opened at $48.40 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.08 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.