Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $7.97 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 540,231 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares comprises about 1.4% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $4,095,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 546,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 51,922 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 79.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 62,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $933,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Remiker sold 5,254 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $81,699.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 321,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,734.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,507. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.90%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

