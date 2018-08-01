Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $195,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 27.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 47,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 91,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Dominion Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Dominion Energy opened at $71.71 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $85.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.78%.

In other news, insider Thomas F. Farrell II acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.44 per share, for a total transaction of $253,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

