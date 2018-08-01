Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Given “Buy” Rating at Stephens

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stephens in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HBMD. Raymond James lowered Howard Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

HBMD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.10. 27,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of -0.04. Howard Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.19 million. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. equities research analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Jr. Smith acquired 2,500 shares of Howard Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 177,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after buying an additional 122,999 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 417.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 355,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 286,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 39,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

