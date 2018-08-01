Horrell Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,232 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Jan Suwinski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACIW. BidaskClub cut ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut ACI Worldwide from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of ACI Worldwide opened at $25.84 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). ACI Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

