Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Horizon Pharma to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $223.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Horizon Pharma to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Horizon Pharma has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Chairman Timothy P. Walbert sold 83,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $1,347,818.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 17,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $288,868.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,717 shares of company stock worth $1,907,999. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Horizon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Horizon Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Horizon Pharma to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

Horizon Pharma Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

