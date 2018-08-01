Hood River Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,825 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $18,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000.

In related news, Director James M. Frates sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAGE. BidaskClub upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SAGE Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics opened at $144.32 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $195.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 3.04.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

