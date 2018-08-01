Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $15.81 Million Holdings in Digimarc Corp (DMRC)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 4.98% of Digimarc worth $15,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 609,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,033,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at $1,876,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 51.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of Digimarc opened at $30.10 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Digimarc Corp has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of -1.09.

In related news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $148,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,521.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel Meyer sold 6,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $193,929.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,265.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,864 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

