Honda Motor (HMC) & MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR (MZDAY) Head to Head Contrast

Honda Motor (NYSE: HMC) and MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Honda Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Honda Motor pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR pays out 10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Honda Motor has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Honda Motor is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Honda Motor and MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honda Motor $138.71 billion 0.40 $9.53 billion $3.62 8.47 MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR $31.37 billion 0.24 $1.01 billion $0.94 6.59

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR. MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honda Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Honda Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Honda Motor and MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honda Motor 6.85% 8.80% 3.67% MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR 3.23% 11.23% 4.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Honda Motor and MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honda Motor 0 4 4 0 2.50 MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00

Honda Motor presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.99%. Given Honda Motor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Honda Motor is more favorable than MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

Honda Motor has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Honda Motor beats MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models. The Automobile Business segment offers passenger cars, light trucks, and mini vehicles, as well as vehicles powered with alternative fuel, such as ethanol, battery electric, and fuel cell vehicles. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial services, including retail lending and leasing services to customers, as well as other financial services comprising wholesale financing to dealers. The Power Product and Other Businesses segment manufactures and sells various power products consisting of general-purpose engines, generators, water pumps, lawn mowers, riding mowers, robotic mowers, brush cutters, tillers, snow blowers, outboard marine engines, and walking assist devices, as well as portable battery inverter power sources. This segment also offers HondaJet aircraft. The company also sells spare parts; and provides after-sale services through retail dealers directly, as well as through overseas operations, independent distributors, and licensees. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. sells its products through independent retail dealers. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

