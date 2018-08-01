Home Bancshares (HOMB) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a market-perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Home Bancshares traded down $0.04, reaching $23.15, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 16,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Home Bancshares has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $25.89.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $166.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.50 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.

In other news, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $82,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,850.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Hinkle sold 25,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $613,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,762,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $487,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 12.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 24.8% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

