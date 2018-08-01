Home Bancorp (HBCP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HBCP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $48.00 price target on shares of Home Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.

Shares of Home Bancorp opened at $45.59 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $48.47.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.73 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 11.03%. equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Maraist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $137,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Blanchet III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $44,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,987,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,178,000 after buying an additional 70,114 shares in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

