HMS (HMSY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 3rd. Analysts expect HMS to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.10 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect HMS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HMS opened at $23.93 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. HMS has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

In related news, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 69,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $1,679,122.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 181,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

HMSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on HMS in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on HMS from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

