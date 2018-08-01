Hillenbrand (HI) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.34-2.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% ($1.669-1.701 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Hillenbrand from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hillenbrand from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hillenbrand presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Hillenbrand traded down $0.50, hitting $49.70, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.24. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.70 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

