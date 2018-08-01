Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd.

Hi-Crush Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 59.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hi-Crush Partners has a payout ratio of 104.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Hi-Crush Partners to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.2%.

Shares of Hi-Crush Partners opened at $15.25 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Hi-Crush Partners has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.10). Hi-Crush Partners had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $248.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Hi-Crush Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hi-Crush Partners will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays set a $15.00 price objective on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Hi-Crush Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hi-Crush Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered Hi-Crush Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

