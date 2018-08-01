Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hi-Crush Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hi-Crush Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.
Shares of Hi-Crush Partners opened at $15.25 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.18. Hi-Crush Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 312,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares during the period. 26.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile
Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.
