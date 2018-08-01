Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hi-Crush Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hi-Crush Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of Hi-Crush Partners opened at $15.25 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.18. Hi-Crush Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $248.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.12 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. equities analysts predict that Hi-Crush Partners will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 312,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares during the period. 26.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

