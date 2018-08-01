Heronetta Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Western Gas Partners, LP (WES)

Heronetta Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Western Gas Partners comprises about 4.2% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Western Gas Partners were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western Gas Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Western Gas Partners by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Gas Partners by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Gas Partners alerts:

WES opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. Western Gas Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Western Gas Partners had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter. research analysts expect that Western Gas Partners, LP will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Western Gas Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Western Gas Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 287.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Western Gas Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Western Gas Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Western Gas Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Western Gas Partners from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

Western Gas Partners Profile

Western Gas Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, acquiring, and developing of midstream energy assets. It involves in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company was founded in August 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Gas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Gas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.