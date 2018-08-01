Heronetta Management L.P. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Rice Midstream Partners LP (RMP)

Heronetta Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Rice Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:RMP) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Rice Midstream Partners makes up approximately 0.7% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Heronetta Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Rice Midstream Partners worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Rice Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Rice Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rice Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Rice Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rice Midstream Partners by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rice Midstream Partners opened at $1,714.23 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Rice Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rice Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rice Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rice Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rice Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Rice Midstream Partners Company Profile

Rice Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Compression, and Water Services. Its natural gas gathering and compression assets consist of natural gas gathering and compression systems that serve producers in the dry gas core of the Marcellus Shale in southwestern Pennsylvania.

