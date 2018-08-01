Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) VP Kevin J. Veltman Sells 2,211 Shares

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) VP Kevin J. Veltman sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $83,288.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Herman Miller opened at $37.85 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Herman Miller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 1,965.7% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 81.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

