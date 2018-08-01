Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 5,567 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Security Asset Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 22,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 93,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 387,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morningstar set a $43.50 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.32.

In other news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Laurie J. Olson sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 551,357 shares of company stock valued at $20,570,740 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $229.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $39.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.