Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $15.04 Million Holdings in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 2.8% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $120,391.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 135 shares of company stock worth $19,612. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb opened at $139.72 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $123.96 and a twelve month high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.91.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

