Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Issues Earnings Results

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Health Insurance Innovations updated its FY18 guidance to $2.47-2.57 EPS.
HIIQ stock traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 797,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,789. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $539.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.56.
A number of research firms have issued reports on HIIQ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.
Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.
