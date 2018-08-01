Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Issues Earnings Results

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Health Insurance Innovations updated its FY18 guidance to $2.47-2.57 EPS.

HIIQ stock traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 797,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,789. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $539.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIIQ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, Director Anthony Barkett purchased 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $99,457.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,901.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Fichthorn purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.64 per share, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,759 shares of company stock worth $611,607. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

