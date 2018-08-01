Head to Head Survey: Terra Tech (TRTC) & China Yuchai International (CYD)

Terra Tech (OTCMKTS: TRTC) and China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Terra Tech has a beta of -2.26, meaning that its share price is 326% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Yuchai International has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Terra Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of China Yuchai International shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Terra Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Terra Tech and China Yuchai International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terra Tech $35.80 million 3.96 -$32.67 million N/A N/A China Yuchai International $2.48 billion 0.33 $150.71 million $3.09 6.45

China Yuchai International has higher revenue and earnings than Terra Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Terra Tech and China Yuchai International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terra Tech -86.72% -19.13% -15.84% China Yuchai International 5.95% 27.18% 14.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Terra Tech and China Yuchai International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terra Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A China Yuchai International 0 0 1 0 3.00

China Yuchai International has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.42%. Given China Yuchai International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe China Yuchai International is more favorable than Terra Tech.

Dividends

China Yuchai International pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Terra Tech does not pay a dividend. China Yuchai International pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

China Yuchai International beats Terra Tech on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Terra Tech Company Profile

Terra Tech Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company. The company operates in two segments, Herbs and Produce Products; and Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production. The Herbs and Produce Products segment offers hydroponic herbs, produce, and floral products. The Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production segment operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries under the name Blüm, which provides a selection of medical and adult use cannabis products, such as flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and produces and sells a line of medical and adult use cannabis flowers, as well as a line of medical and adult use cannabis-extracted products comprising concentrates, cartridges, vape pens, and wax products in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets. It also manufactures diesel engines for construction and agriculture applications, as well as supplies after-market parts and services. In addition, it engages in hospitality and property development activities. The company distributes its engines directly to auto original equipment manufacturers and retailers, as well as provides maintenance and retrofitting services. China Yuchai International Limited was founded in 1951 and is based in Singapore.

