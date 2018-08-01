Head to Head Survey: FunctionX (FNCX) versus Sify Technologies (SIFY)

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ: SIFY) and FunctionX (OTCMKTS:FNCX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sify Technologies and FunctionX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A FunctionX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sify Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.05%. Given Sify Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sify Technologies is more favorable than FunctionX.

Risk & Volatility

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FunctionX has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sify Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. FunctionX does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sify Technologies and FunctionX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $318.04 million 0.20 $14.19 million N/A N/A FunctionX $4.51 million 0.17 -$61.86 million N/A N/A

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than FunctionX.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of FunctionX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and FunctionX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies N/A N/A N/A FunctionX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sify Technologies beats FunctionX on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers Internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services. The Data Center Services segment provides co-location, regular backup, server load balancing, and remote backup solutions; messaging, shared hosting, network, and security services; storage and virtualization services; and managed voice services to resident enterprises. The Cloud and Managed Services segment offers on-demand hosting services; and remote and onsite infrastructure management services that manages and supports customer operating systems, applications, and database layers, as well as utility-based on-demand storage service that manages the lifecycle of enterprise information. The Technology Integration Services segment provides data center build, network integration, information security, end user computing, and collaborative tools and solutions. The Applications Integration Services segment offers a range of Web-applications; and operates online portals, including sify.com and samachar.com, which acts as principal entry points and gateway for accessing the Internet, as well as related content sites. Sify Technologies Limited also provides Website design, development, content management, online assessment tools, and search engine optimization services; messaging and collaboration services and solutions; online testing engine and network management services; and online exam engine solutions. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

About FunctionX

Function(x) Inc. operates Wetpaint.com, an online destination for entertainment news for millennial women covering the latest in television, music, and pop culture. The company also offers daily fantasy sports experience both directly to consumers and to businesses desiring turnkey solutions. In addition, it operates Rant, a digital publisher that publishes original content in 13 different verticals, primarily sports, entertainment, pets, cars, and food; and Choose Digital, a digital marketplace platform that allows companies to incorporate digital content into existing rewards and loyalty programs in support of marketing and sales initiatives. The company was formerly known as DraftDay Fantasy Sports, Inc. and changed its name to Function(x) Inc. in June 2016. Function(x) Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

