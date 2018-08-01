Head to Head Review: Select Bancorp (SLCT) and Popular (BPOP)

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ: SLCT) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

24.7% of Select Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Select Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Popular shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Select Bancorp and Popular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Bancorp 8.96% 7.56% 0.87% Popular 12.21% 5.82% 0.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Select Bancorp and Popular’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Bancorp $42.69 million 4.27 $3.18 million $0.61 21.33 Popular $2.15 billion 2.37 $107.68 million $2.68 18.52

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Select Bancorp. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Select Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Popular pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Popular has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Select Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Popular has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Select Bancorp and Popular, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Popular 0 1 8 0 2.89

Popular has a consensus price target of $53.56, indicating a potential upside of 7.92%. Given Popular’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Popular is more favorable than Select Bancorp.

Summary

Popular beats Select Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include 1-to-4 family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family residential, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; loans to individuals; and home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. Select Bancorp, Inc. operates a network of branch offices in Dunn, Burlington, Charlotte, Clinton, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Greenville, Leland, Lillington, Lumberton, Morehead City, Raleigh, and Washington, North Carolina; and Rock Hill, Blacksburg, and Six Mile, South Carolina. The company was formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Select Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. Select Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, North Carolina.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides financial advisory, investment banking, investment and securities brokerage, and insurance and reinsurance services. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and occupied approximately 67 branch premises and other facilities in Puerto Rico; and 62 offices comprising 6 owned and 56 leased in New York, New Jersey, and Florida. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.