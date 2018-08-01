Head to Head Review: Ryanair (RYAAY) vs. easyJet (EJTTF)

easyJet (OTCMKTS: EJTTF) and Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for easyJet and Ryanair, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score easyJet 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ryanair 1 5 2 0 2.13

Profitability

This table compares easyJet and Ryanair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets easyJet N/A N/A N/A Ryanair 18.47% 29.19% 11.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.8% of Ryanair shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

easyJet has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryanair has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares easyJet and Ryanair’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio easyJet $6.40 billion 1.36 $386.55 million N/A N/A Ryanair $8.37 billion 2.95 $1.70 billion $7.05 14.95

Ryanair has higher revenue and earnings than easyJet.

Summary

Ryanair beats easyJet on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Morocco, and Israel. It also offers various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; and markets accommodation services and travel insurance through its Website, as well as engages in the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. In addition, the company sells bus and rail tickets onboard its aircraft and through its Website; and markets car parking, attractions, and activities, as well as gift vouchers through its Website. It operates a fleet of 350 Boeing 737-800 aircraft and 33 leased aircraft; and offers approximately 2,000 scheduled short-haul flights per day serving approximately 200 airports primarily in Europe. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

