Head to Head Review: Atento (ATTO) and AT&T (T)

Atento (NYSE: ATTO) and AT&T (NYSE:T) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atento and AT&T’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento $1.92 billion 0.28 -$16.79 million $0.75 9.73 AT&T $160.55 billion 1.22 $29.45 billion $3.05 10.48

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than Atento. Atento is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AT&T, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Atento shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of AT&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atento and AT&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento -1.43% 12.91% 3.67% AT&T 20.12% 13.64% 4.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atento and AT&T, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento 0 1 2 0 2.67 AT&T 2 8 14 0 2.50

Atento presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.53%. AT&T has a consensus price target of $38.28, indicating a potential upside of 19.74%. Given Atento’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atento is more favorable than AT&T.

Dividends

Atento pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. AT&T pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Atento pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AT&T pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AT&T has raised its dividend for 33 consecutive years. AT&T is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Atento has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AT&T has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AT&T beats Atento on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atento Company Profile

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Findel, Luxembourg.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc. provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers. The Entertainment Group segment provides video entertainment and audio programming channels to approximately 25 million subscribers; broadband and Internet services to 13.5 million residential subscribers; local and long-distance voice services to residential customers, as well as DSL Internet access; and voice services provided over IP-based technology. The Consumer Mobility segment offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice and data communications services to consumers, and wireless wholesale and resale subscribers; consulting, advertising, and application and co-location services; and sells a variety of handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, and personal computer wireless data cards through company-owned stores, agents, or third-party retail stores, as well as accessories, such as carrying cases, hands-free devices, and other items. The International segment offers digital television services, including local and international digital video entertainment and audio programming under the DIRECTV and SKY brands throughout Latin America. This segment offers postpaid and prepaid wireless services in Mexico to approximately 15 million subscribers under the AT&T and Unefon brands; and sells a range of handsets. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

