Head to Head Contrast: BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) vs. IGM Financial (IGIFF)

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE: BTA) and IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust and IGM Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust 1 3 3 0 2.29 IGM Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust presently has a consensus target price of $345.83, suggesting a potential upside of 2,974.07%. Given BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust is more favorable than IGM Financial.

Dividends

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. IGM Financial does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGM Financial has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust and IGM Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust 128.30% 9.69% 5.76% IGM Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust and IGM Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IGM Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust beats IGM Financial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust was formed on February 28, 2006 and is domiciled in United States.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc. manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning programs; mutual funds; managed asset and multi-manager investment programs; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts. In addition, it provides segregated funds; term, universal life, whole life, disability, critical illness, long-term care, and personal health care coverage and group insurance products; securities services; and residential mortgages. Further, the company offers banking products, such as investment loans, lines of credit, personal loans, creditor insurance, deposit accounts, and credit cards; cash management solutions; guaranteed investment certificates; private wealth solutions; and investment management, advisory, and related services. It offers its products and services through a network of consultants, as well as retail, strategic alliance, and institutional distribution channels. The company was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada. IGM Financial Inc. is a subsidiary of Power Financial Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.