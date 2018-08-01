Head to Head Comparison: New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) & OneSmart International Edun Gr (ONE)

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) and OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and OneSmart International Edun Gr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Tech Grp $2.45 billion 5.01 $296.13 million $1.87 46.01 OneSmart International Edun Gr $311.32 million 5.18 $39.16 million N/A N/A

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has higher revenue and earnings than OneSmart International Edun Gr.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and OneSmart International Edun Gr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 12.10% 14.79% 8.36% OneSmart International Edun Gr N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and OneSmart International Edun Gr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 1 0 7 0 2.75 OneSmart International Edun Gr 0 2 0 0 2.00

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has a consensus price target of $104.82, suggesting a potential upside of 21.83%. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 49.49%. Given OneSmart International Edun Gr’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OneSmart International Edun Gr is more favorable than New Oriental Education & Tech Grp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp beats OneSmart International Edun Gr on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour segments. It offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English. The company also provides language training courses consisting of English, as well as other foreign languages, such as German, Japanese, French, Korean, Italian, and Spanish; operates full-time private primary and secondary boarding school in Yangzhou seeking a full curriculum taught in Chinese and English; develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation comprising books, software, CD-ROMs, magazines, and other periodicals; and offers online education programs on its Websites koolearn.com and koo.cn. In addition, it offers overseas studies consulting; pre-school education; and a pilot program that permits third parties in small cities to provide its English and kindergarten programs, as well as overseas study tour services. As of May 31, 2017, the company offered educational programs, services, and products to students through a network of 77 schools, 855 learning centers, and 20 bookstores. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

