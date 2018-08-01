Head to Head Comparison: DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA) & Videocon d2h (VDTH)

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ: DISCA) and Videocon d2h (NASDAQ:VDTH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock and Videocon d2h’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock $6.87 billion 2.01 -$337.00 million $2.24 11.80 Videocon d2h $458.00 million 1.95 $4.53 million N/A N/A

Videocon d2h has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock.

Volatility & Risk

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Videocon d2h has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock and Videocon d2h’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock -7.40% 19.34% 5.10% Videocon d2h 1.27% 5.19% 0.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock and Videocon d2h, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock 1 11 11 0 2.43 Videocon d2h 0 0 0 0 N/A

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock currently has a consensus target price of $27.19, indicating a potential upside of 2.84%. Given DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock is more favorable than Videocon d2h.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.1% of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Videocon d2h shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock beats Videocon d2h on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock Company Profile

Discovery, Inc. operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. The company's content spans genres, including survival, exploration, sports, lifestyle, general entertainment, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. It also develops and sells curriculum-based education products and services, such as an online suite of curriculum-based video on demand (VOD) tools, professional development services, and digital textbooks, as well as student assessments; and publishes hard copy curriculum-based content for K-12 schools. In addition, the company operates production studios that develop content; and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements, and content licensing agreements, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, VOD, and broadband channels. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated approximately 400 distribution feeds in 40 languages internationally. Discovery, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Videocon d2h Company Profile

Videocon d2h Limited provides direct-to-home subscription television services to subscribers under the Videocon d2h brand in India. The company distributes various digital television channels, and allied video and audio services to subscribers through direct satellite feeds. It offers subscribers with an access to approximately 650 national and international channels and services, including 62 high definition channels and 42 audio and video services. The company provides its services through a network of distributors and direct dealers, as well as sub-dealers and recharge counters. As of March 31, 2017, it had 15.12 million gross subscribers. In addition, Videocon d2h Limited sells advertising on its home channel. The company was formerly known as Bharat Business Channel Limited and changed its name to Videocon d2h Limited in July 2014. Videocon d2h Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Mumbai, India.

