Head to Head Analysis: Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) & PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PacWest Bancorp and Sandy Spring Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 5 5 2 2.75 Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80

PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $55.80, suggesting a potential upside of 10.28%. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus target price of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.69%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than PacWest Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 33.41% 8.70% 1.74% Sandy Spring Bancorp 22.29% 11.68% 1.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.18 billion 5.36 $357.81 million $2.92 17.33 Sandy Spring Bancorp $246.04 million 5.70 $53.20 million $2.54 15.56

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sandy Spring Bancorp. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PacWest Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. PacWest Bancorp pays out 82.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PacWest Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats Sandy Spring Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of February 1, 2018, it had 76 full-service branches located throughout the state of California; and one branch in Durham, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. This segment's loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. The company also provides mortgage banking, equipment leasing, personal trust, and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 42 community offices and 6 financial centers. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

