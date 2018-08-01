Head to Head Analysis: GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) and Nordic American Tanker (NAT)

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE: GLOP) and Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

GasLog Partners LP Unit pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Nordic American Tanker pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. GasLog Partners LP Unit pays out 101.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nordic American Tanker pays out -5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GasLog Partners LP Unit has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. GasLog Partners LP Unit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

40.7% of GasLog Partners LP Unit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Nordic American Tanker shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GasLog Partners LP Unit and Nordic American Tanker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Partners LP Unit $311.47 million 3.31 $112.83 million $2.09 12.03 Nordic American Tanker $154.68 million 2.07 -$204.96 million ($0.71) -3.17

GasLog Partners LP Unit has higher revenue and earnings than Nordic American Tanker. Nordic American Tanker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GasLog Partners LP Unit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and Nordic American Tanker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Partners LP Unit 0 2 4 0 2.67 Nordic American Tanker 1 3 1 0 2.00

GasLog Partners LP Unit presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.36%. Nordic American Tanker has a consensus target price of $2.30, suggesting a potential upside of 2.22%. Given GasLog Partners LP Unit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GasLog Partners LP Unit is more favorable than Nordic American Tanker.

Profitability

This table compares GasLog Partners LP Unit and Nordic American Tanker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Partners LP Unit 33.85% 13.26% 4.84% Nordic American Tanker -70.33% -12.23% -7.59%

Risk and Volatility

GasLog Partners LP Unit has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordic American Tanker has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GasLog Partners LP Unit beats Nordic American Tanker on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.