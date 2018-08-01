Head-To-Head Analysis: Computer Task Group (CTG) and Callidus Software (CALD)

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ: CTG) and Callidus Software (NASDAQ:CALD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Computer Task Group and Callidus Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Task Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Callidus Software 0 9 2 0 2.18

Computer Task Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.34%. Callidus Software has a consensus target price of $33.10, suggesting a potential downside of 8.06%. Given Computer Task Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Computer Task Group is more favorable than Callidus Software.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Computer Task Group and Callidus Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Task Group $301.21 million 0.30 $800,000.00 $0.22 27.95 Callidus Software $253.09 million 9.45 -$20.27 million ($0.19) -189.47

Computer Task Group has higher revenue and earnings than Callidus Software. Callidus Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Computer Task Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Computer Task Group has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callidus Software has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Callidus Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Callidus Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Task Group and Callidus Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Task Group 0.30% 4.78% 2.76% Callidus Software -8.01% -4.16% -2.42%

Summary

Computer Task Group beats Callidus Software on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services. The company's IT and other staffing services include recruiting, retaining, and managing IT and other talent primarily for technology service providers and other companies with multiple locations. It serves technology service and healthcare providers, and health insurers, as well as manufacturing, life sciences, energy, and financial services companies. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Callidus Software Company Profile

Callidus Software Inc. provides cloud-based sales, marketing, learning, and customer experience solutions worldwide. The company enables its customers to sell Lead to Money suite of solutions that identify leads, train personnel, implement territory and quota plans, enable sales forces, automate configuration pricing and quoting, manage contracts, streamline sales compensation, capture customer feedback, and provide predictive analytics for competitive advantage. It offers Lead to Money suite and technology solutions, which include sales performance management solutions, such as Commissions, Territory and Quota, and SalesMotivate; Sales Execution solutions, including Configure Price Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, Datahug, and Revsym; and Customer Engagement solutions comprising Marketing Automation, Voice of the Customer, and ServiceMotivate. The company also provides Sales Enablement and Learning solutions consisting of Enablement, Litmos Learning Management System, Litmos Heroes, and Coaching; Technology solutions, including Database Management System, Thunderbridge Advanced Analytics, Thunderbridge Augmented Intelligence, Workflow, and Connect Enterprise; and Vertical Solutions, such as Producer Pro, Telco Dealer Pro, Incentive Compensation Management, and DS Pro. In addition, it offers a range of services comprising professional, business process outsourcing, maintenance and technical support, and education services Callidus Software Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

