Head-To-Head Analysis: Alliqua Biomedical (ALQA) and Glaukos (GKOS)

Alliqua Biomedical (NASDAQ: ALQA) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alliqua Biomedical and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliqua Biomedical -114.41% -122.50% -63.67% Glaukos -2.25% 1.22% 1.05%

Alliqua Biomedical has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glaukos has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alliqua Biomedical and Glaukos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliqua Biomedical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Glaukos 0 3 6 0 2.67

Alliqua Biomedical presently has a consensus price target of $2.80, indicating a potential upside of 32.08%. Glaukos has a consensus price target of $41.14, indicating a potential downside of 1.12%. Given Alliqua Biomedical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alliqua Biomedical is more favorable than Glaukos.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alliqua Biomedical and Glaukos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliqua Biomedical $19.57 million 0.54 -$25.70 million ($6.49) -0.33 Glaukos $159.25 million 9.12 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

Glaukos has higher revenue and earnings than Alliqua Biomedical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Alliqua Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Alliqua Biomedical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Glaukos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Glaukos beats Alliqua Biomedical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliqua Biomedical

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc., a regenerative technologies company, commercializes regenerative medical products that assist the body in the repair or replacement of soft tissue. The company markets MIST Ultrasound Healing Therapy, a painless noncontact low-frequency ultrasound to promote healing; and Biovance Amniotic Membrane Allograft and Interfyl Human Connective Tissue Matrix, which are human biologic regenerative technologies. It also provides contract manufacturing services, including the development, manufacture, and marketing of high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels or gels used in wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. Its product pipeline also consists of iStent SA trabecular micro-bypass system, a two-stent product that is slightly wider than the iStent Inject and uses a different auto-injection inserter designed for use in a standalone procedure; and iStent Infinite trabecular micro-bypass system, which is used as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma. Glaukos Corporation markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

