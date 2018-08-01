HCI Group (HCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect HCI Group to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.25. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $57.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.44 million. On average, analysts expect HCI Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. HCI Group has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $45.56. The stock has a market cap of $400.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.05 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. HCI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building.

