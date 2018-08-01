HC Wainwright Analysts Give Sierra Metals (SMTS) a $4.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SMTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Noble Financial set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

SMTS stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $61.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.58 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in shares of Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,609 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems owned approximately 0.08% of Sierra Metals worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

