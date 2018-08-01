Hartford Investment Management Co. Takes $345,000 Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,678 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 190,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 14.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 15.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $131,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Gary Cook sold 2,558 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $74,182.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,213. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LPX opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

