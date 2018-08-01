Hartford Investment Management Co. Invests $335,000 in The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI) Stock

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,369 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. owned 0.23% of The Rubicon Project as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in The Rubicon Project by 29.0% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 90,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 20,382 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Rubicon Project by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 187,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 55,442 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Rubicon Project by 44.7% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 176,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Rubicon Project by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 33,327 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RUBI opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.86.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 124.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.24 million. equities research analysts expect that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

