Hartford Investment Management Co. Invests $317,000 in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) Stock

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 10,537.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 173,454 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter worth about $19,331,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,859,000 after acquiring an additional 100,938 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter worth about $7,229,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter worth about $5,777,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,113 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $146,359.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,254. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $124.65 on Wednesday. Proto Labs Inc has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $140.20. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $109.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

