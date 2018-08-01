Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $371,000 Stake in Navient Corp (NAVI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,495 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Navient were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,141,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $264,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891,431 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,032,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,142 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,433,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,558 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 2,546.3% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,323,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,170 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,844,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of Navient opened at $13.21 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Navient Corp has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 21.26, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $330.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Compass Point upgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.75 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.