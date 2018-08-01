Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $59.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hartford Financial delivered second-quarter 2018 adjusted operating earnings of $1.13 per share, which grew 8.6% year over year. Strategic initiatives pave the way for long-term growth. Moreover, the company’s investment results are impressive on the back of recent interest rate hikes. Its prudent capital management also remains a positive. The sale of Talcott Resolution has helped the company realign its business and generate funds for core growth projects. The company’s performance has improved owing to a sturdy underwriting, strong investment performance and lower tax rates. It has also reduced its long-term debt level effectively. Shares of the company have lost in the past year, which is however, narrower than its industry’s decrease. However, being a property and casualty insurer, the company is severely exposed to catastrophic loss. Moreover, softness in Personal Lines segment remains a major headwind.”

Several other analysts have also commented on HIG. TheStreet raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 price target on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group traded down $0.27, hitting $52.43, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 73,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $59.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 11,568 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $620,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 11,569 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $600,546.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,609.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,195,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,122,000 after buying an additional 86,414 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,173,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,977,000 after purchasing an additional 31,177 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 424,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,872,000 after purchasing an additional 107,994 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $21,568,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $20,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

