Harmony Gold Mining Co. (HMY) Short Interest Down 40.2% in July

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,542,344 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the June 29th total of 5,925,038 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,009,572 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

HMY stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of -1.96. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmony Gold Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $111,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea.

