Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $391,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 97.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF opened at $99.97 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $90.47 and a 52-week high of $102.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a $0.8022 dividend. This represents a $3.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

