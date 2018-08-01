Happy Creator Coin Price Hits $0.0001 (HCC)

Happy Creator Coin (CURRENCY:HCC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Happy Creator Coin has traded flat against the dollar. Happy Creator Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Happy Creator Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Happy Creator Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.00 or 0.01019531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004489 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015905 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Happy Creator Coin Coin Profile

Happy Creator Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Happy Creator Coin’s official website is www.hccunited.net

Happy Creator Coin Coin Trading

Happy Creator Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happy Creator Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happy Creator Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happy Creator Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

