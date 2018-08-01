Habit Restaurants (HABT) Trading Up 9.7%

Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT)’s share price was up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 1,256,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 345,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HABT shares. Wedbush raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

The stock has a market cap of $323.01 million, a PE ratio of 79.38, a PEG ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.75 million. Habit Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Habit Restaurants Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HABT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 273.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 138,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 27.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 133,643 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 30.3% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 488,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 113,744 shares during the period. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 16.5% in the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 781,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 110,699 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

