Habit Restaurants (HABT) Trading Up 9.7%

Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT)’s share price was up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 1,256,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 345,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.
A number of equities analysts have commented on HABT shares. Wedbush raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.
The stock has a market cap of $323.01 million, a PE ratio of 79.38, a PEG ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HABT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 273.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 138,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 27.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 133,643 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 30.3% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 488,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 113,744 shares during the period. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 16.5% in the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 781,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 110,699 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Habit Restaurants
The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.
Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.