Habit Restaurants (HABT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HABT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stephens lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Habit Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Habit Restaurants opened at $12.70 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $294.35 million, a P/E ratio of 79.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.51. Habit Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.75 million. Habit Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Habit Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. analysts predict that Habit Restaurants will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HABT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Habit Restaurants by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,410,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 33,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26,027 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 156,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

