Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,491 Shares of Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 38.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at $940,000. Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 7.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $179.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

In other news, CFO Scott Sheldon sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.67, for a total transaction of $725,221.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,448.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiant Travel opened at $123.60 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $111.54 and a 1 year high of $181.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $436.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.32%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

