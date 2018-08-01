Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Wendys Co (WEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wendys were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wendys alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 764,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $12,628,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,233.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $11,897,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,141.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,894,292 shares of company stock valued at $64,045,118 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wendys from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Argus lowered their price objective on Wendys from $19.00 to $16.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wendys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wendys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wendys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.

Shares of WEN opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. Wendys Co has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). Wendys had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 23.01%. equities research analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.