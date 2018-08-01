GTT Communications (GTT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 3rd. Analysts expect GTT Communications to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.67). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GTT Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

Shares of GTT Communications opened at $44.45 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. GTT Communications has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $62.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.21 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of GTT Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.22.

In other news, insider Richard Calder sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $301,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,218,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,314,970.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Mckee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $351,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 444,938 shares in the company, valued at $22,313,640.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,955,510 over the last three months. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.